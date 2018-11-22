Redmi Note 6 Pro, Xiaomi’s first phone with AI-powered quad camera setup launched in India

Xiaomi on Thursday launched its much awaited Redmi Note 6 Pro smartphone in India. The new ‘budget killer’ comes with a refreshed design and upgraded cameras.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro starts at Rs 13,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The smartphone will also be offered in 6GB RAM plus 64GB storage configuration for Rs 15,999. It will go on sale tomorrow exclusively via mi.com, Flipkart and Mi Home stores.

Xiaomi will offer the smartphone at a special Black Friday price of Rs 12,999 and Rs 14,999 only for tomorrow. Buyers can also avail cashback offers from HDFC Bank and Reliance Jio.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro is Xiaomi’s first smartphone with a quad-camera setup. At the rear, it features a 12-megapixel primary sensor and 5-megapixel depth sensor with dual pixel autofocus, AI scene detection, adjustable bokeh and studio lighting. Up front, there’s a combination of 20-megapixel and 2-megapixel dual cameras with support for AI face unlock, portrait selfie and scene detection.

Redmi Note 6 Pro is also the first smartphone in the series to embrace the notch display. The smartphone also has a bigger 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The display is further layered with Gorilla Glass and 2.5D curved glass.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro specifications

Continuing with its specifications, Redmi Note 6 Pro runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor under the hood. It is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support.

Its connectivity options include dual SIM support with dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm headphone jack and a micro USB port. Redmi Note 6 Pro will ship with MIUI 10 based on Android Oreo out-of-the-box.

