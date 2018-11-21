Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro India launch: What to expect, how to watch livestream

In less than 24 hours Xiaomi will launch its new Redmi Note smartphone in India. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with a refreshed design and upgrades in the camera department.

Xiaomi’s launch event for Redmi Note 6 Pro is scheduled to begin at 12:00 pm. The event will be livestreamed via the company’s official website. Redmi Note 6 Pro will go on sale the very next day exclusively via mi.com and Flipkart as part of the e-commerce platform’s Black Friday sale.

Xiaomi had already launched the Redmi Note 6 Pro in Thailand and Singapore. Redmi Note 6 Pro will succeed the present Redmi Note 5 series in India. With its specifications and features already revealed, the most awaited announcement will be its price in India. According to the currency conversion, Redmi Note 6 Pro comes between Rs 14,000 and Rs 15,000. Its predecessor, Redmi Note 5 Pro starts at Rs 13,999 in India.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro specifications

Starting with its highlight, Redmi Note 6 Pro features a quad-camera setup with two sensors each on the front and back. The quad-camera setup consists of 12-megapixel plus 5-megapixel rear cameras and 20-megapixel plus 2-megapixel front cameras.

Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with a bigger 6.26-inch Full HD+ display and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The smartphone also has a notch on its display. Under the hood, it is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM.

Fuelling the smartphone is a 4,000mAh battery. Its connectivity options include dual SIM support, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G VoLTE and Wi-Fi.

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 19:41 IST