Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro launched: Price, specifications, features

Xiaomi on Tuesday announced the launch of Redmi Note 6 Pro. The successor Redmi Note 5 Pro, the new smartphone was earlier launched in Thailand. The phone is expected to launch in India soon.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro starts at IDR 2899000 (Rs 14,000 approximately) for the base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. It also comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage which is priced at IDR 32,99,000 (Rs 16,000 approximately)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with a new design and upgraded cameras. It has a notch on its display with a thinner bottom bezel. Redmi Note 6 Pro has two cameras on the front and rear. Its predecessor, Redmi Note 5 Pro features a single front camera and dual rear cameras.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro features a 6.26-inch Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The notched display is covered with a 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass. Under the hood of the smartphone runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 processor.

Redmi Note 6 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 636 processor. (Xiaomi)

The smartphone’s dual camera module is comprised of 12-megapixel (f/1.9) and 5-megapixel(f/2.2) sensors with dual pixel autofocus. Up front, the smartphone houses 20-megapixel and 2-megapixel selfie cameras with AI portrait 2.0 selfie and Beautify 4.0. Xiaomi says the AI camera is capable of recognising scenes across 27 categories.

Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 6 Pro include dual SIM support, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G VoLTE, and Wi-Fi. The smartphone features a rear fingerprint sensor along with facial recognition for unlocking it. The smartphone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery.

First Published: Nov 06, 2018 13:00 IST