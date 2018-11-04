Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro: What to expect from Redmi Note 5 successor

Redmi Note 5 successor is coming soon. According to reports, Xiaomi is going to unveil Redmi Note 6 series in China next week. The phone is expected to launch in India later this year.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro has already been unveiled in Thailand. Priced at 6,900 THB which roughly translates to Rs 15,500, Redmi Note 6 comes with new design and improvements in the camera department.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with a quad-camera setup featuring two cameras on front and back. The smartphone has a 12-megapixel Dual Pixel sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor at the rear. It also features 20-megapixel and 2-megapixel dual sensors.

Just like other Xiaomi phones launched this year, Redmi Note 6 camera embraces Artificial Intelligence. The phone has an improved Portrait 2.0 (based on AI) along with smart scene recognition across 27 categories.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s mid-tier Snapdragon 636 processor coupled with 4,000mAh battery. It has a larger 6.26-inch full HD+ notched display with an aspect ratio of 19:9 along with 2.5D Gorilla Glass protection on top.

The base model of Redmi Note 6 has 4GB RAM and 64GB of in-built storage. The company is expected to unveil higher storage and RAM variants as well. The phone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery. ALSO READ: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Review

First Published: Nov 04, 2018 12:04 IST