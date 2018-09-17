Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro to launch with four lenses, new screen design

Xiaomi’s top-selling Redmi Note series is due for upgrade. The new series, dubbed as Redmi Note 6 and Note 6 Pro, is expected to launch later this year. Ahead of an official announcement, Redmi Note 6 Pro has appeared online, giving away key specifications of the smartphone.

Leaked retail box of Redmi Note 6 Pro reveals major changes in the screen design and camera along with incremental specifications upgrade. According to the leaked box, Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will have a larger 6.26-inch full screen display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone will also sport a notch on the front. Xiaomi has already launched Redmi 6 Pro phone in India with notch display.

Apart from new and bigger display, Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will also step up its selfie camera game. The phone is said to come with dual camera lenses both on the front and back. Redmi Note 6 Pro will have 20-megapixel and 2-megapixel camera on the front. On the rear, the phone will have 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel camera, according to the retail box image circulating online.

Xiaomi will be retaining the 4,000mAh battery on its Redmi Note 6 Pro. The phone will be available in black shade along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro looks like a big upgrade over the current Redmi Note 5 Pro. Available in India at a starting price of Rs 14,999, Redmi Note 5 Pro comes in 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 64GB variants. The phone is available in five colour options.

In terms of specifications, Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with a taller 5.99-inch full HD+ display with a 2.5D curved glass. The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 processor. It also has dual-cameras featuring 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors with f/2.2 and f/2.0 apertures respectively. It is powered by a 4,000mAh battery.

