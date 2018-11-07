Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro: Top features of Redmi Note 5 successor

Xiaomi on Tuesday unveiled the successor to its top-selling Redmi Note 5 phones. All new Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with a range of new features including big upgrades to the camera. The smartphone is expected to launch in India soon.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is available in select markets for a starting price of Rs 14,000 approximately. The smartphone is expected to be available in India at a similar price point. Let’s take a look at the top features of Xiaomi’s new Redmi Note 6 Pro smartphone.

Redmi Note 6 Pro: Quad-camera setup

Redmi Note 6 Pro is one of the first budget smartphones from Xiaomi to feature a quad-camera setup. It comes with two cameras on the back featuring 12-megapixel Samsung sensor and 5-megapixel Samsung sensor. The primary sensor captures still images whereas the secondary sensor captures depth information.

It also has dual pixel autofocus for improved focus. For stable videography, it comes with electronic image stablisation.

Highlight of the camera, however, is the Artificial Intelligence integration. The smarter AI scene recognition is now capable of recognising 27 different scene categories and auto-optimising the images. The phone has an upgraded AI Portrait 2.0 which comes with adjustable bokeh, dynamic bokeh and iPhone X-like AI studio lighting.

Redmi Note 6 Pro also has two cameras on the front featuring 20-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. The built-in AI beautify can auto detect and analyse the face to apply the filter. The AI can recognise as many as 12 different scene categories. ALSO READ: Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Redmi Note 5

Redmi Note 6 Pro: Battery, performance

Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with the same chipset that powers its Redmi Note 5 Pro. Running on Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, it uses the latest Kyro microarchitecture. Xiaomi claims the phone scored an impressive 117,030 points on popular AnTuTu benchmark.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Redmi Note 5: Here’s what’s new (Xiaomi)

The 4,000mAh battery is said to deliver full-day battery life under heavy usage. Xiaomi says the phone delivers 12 days of standby time, 22 hours of music playback, 30 hours of call-time, 15 hours of video playback, 6 hours of full HD recording and up to 8 hours of gaming.

Redmi Note 6 Pro: Design

Xiaomi has also tweaked the design of its new Redmi Note 5 successor. The phone now features a notch on the front while retaining 19:9 aspect ratio. Redmi Note 6 Pro has familiar rounded curved and arc design.

First Published: Nov 07, 2018 11:11 IST