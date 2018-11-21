Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro: Should Redmi Note 5 users upgrade to the new phone?

Redmi Note 6 Pro is scheduled to launch in India later this week.

Set to replace the popular Redmi Note 5 and Note 5 Pro phones, Xiaomi’s new budget smartphone comes with a design refresh, better camera features and additional sensors.

But are the new features compelling enough for current Redmi Note 5 users to upgrade to the latest phone? Let’s compare Redmi Note 6 Pro with the predecessor, Redmi Note 5.

Before we hold forth, Redmi Note 5 Pro users can check our detailed comparison with Note 6 Pro here.

Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Redmi Note 5: Design

Design is the most noticeable change between the two Redmi Note smartphones. With the Redmi Note 5 series, Xiaomi introduced 18:9 displays. Redmi Note 6 Pro now offers a bigger 19:9 aspect ratio with a notch on its display. The bezels have also been slightly trimmed on the Redmi Note 6 Pro.

Overall, the Redmi Note 6 Pro is identical to the Redmi Note 5 but closer to the Note 5 Pro. The new Redmi Note 6 Pro is however much slimmer and lighter. In terms of build quality, Redmi Note 6 Pro has an aluminum body with a metallic finish. The display is also bigger on the Redmi Note 6 Pro with a 6.26-inch screen but the same Full HD+ resolution.

All three phones have a similar design language, but the Redmi Note 6 Pro does away with thick bezels and has a better form factor.

Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Redmi Note 5: Camera

As mentioned above, the camera department gets the biggest upgrade. Redmi Note 6 Pro is Xiaomi’s first smartphone with a quad-camera setup. It has two cameras each on the front and back. Up front there are 20-megapixel and 2-megapixel dual cameras with AI portrait selfie and scene detection.

We tested out the front cameras of Redmi Note 6 Pro with HDR, AI and Beautify turned off and are impressed with the results so far.

At the rear, Redmi Note 6 Pro sports a combination of 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras. The same setup can be found on the Note 6 Pro. Redmi Note 5 has a single 12-megapixel rear and 5-megapixel front camera.

In the photography department, Redmi Note 6 Pro is a clear winner over the Note 5.

Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Redmi Note 5: Performance

Redmi Note 6 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor. In terms of memory, the smartphone offers up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of in-built storage. Redmi Note 5 runs on the older Snapdragon 625 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Both smartphones are fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery.

Redmi Note 6 Pro packs a stronger processor, but the Redmi Note 5 is no less in terms of performance. It is also tested to offer an all-round performance with very few giving it competition in its price segment.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Redmi Note 5: Price

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 6 Pro in Thailand and Singapore. Going by the currency conversion, Redmi Note 6 Pro is priced between Rs 14,000 and Rs 15,000. Redmi Note 5 starts at Rs 9,999 for the base model and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB variant.

Verdict

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 has been around for quite some time. The phone has received great reviews and remains the best budget phone in India. With Realme and Honor upping the design ante, Xiaomi’s design upgrade to its budget series was much needed. Redmi Note 6 Pro meets our expectations on this front as well. Redmi Note 5 users who wish to upgrade to a new Redmi Note smartphone should definitely the new phone.

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 13:06 IST