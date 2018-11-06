Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Note 5 Pro: Here’s what’s new

Xiaomi on Tuesday introduced its new flagship budget smartphone, Redmi Note 6 Pro. The latest smartphone comes with a new screen design and big improvements in the camera department. The successor to Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro is expected to be available in India later this month.

Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Redmi Note 5 Pro: Price

The new budget smartphone has been launched in Indonesia at a starting price of Rs 14,000 approximately (currency conversion) for the base model featuring 3GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage. The predecessor is currently available in India for a starting price of Rs 14,999 for the base model that has 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. The top-end model of Redmi Note 5 Pro is available for Rs 16,999.

Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Redmi Note 5 Pro: Display

As stated earlier, Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with a new and slightly better design. It now features a notch on the top. The phone has a 6.26-inch Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The predecessor Redmi Note 5 Pro has a smaller 5.99-inch full HD+ screen with 18:9 aspect ratio.

Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Redmi Note 5 Pro: Camera

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with two cameras on the back and front each. This is the first time Xiaomi has launched a quad-camera setup on its budget segment. Redmi Note 6 Pro has 12-megapixel (f/1.9) and 5-megapixel(f/2.2) sensors with dual pixel autofocus on the back. On the front it has 20-megapixel and 2-megapixel selfie cameras.

Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with a bunch of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) driven software features to optimise the camera experience. The phone comes with a new Portrait Mode that brings iPhone X-like studio lighting. The AI camera can recognise scenes across 27 categories.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro features a new design with more rounded corners (Xiaomi )

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro also has a dual-camera setup on the back. It has a 12-megapixel primary sensor and 5-megapixel secondary sensor along with PDAF and electronic image stabilisation for video stabilising. On the front it has a single camera unit featuring 20-megapixel sensor with Beautify 4.0.

Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Redmi Note 5 Pro: Here’s what’s new (Xiaomi )

Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Redmi Note 5 Pro: Processor, RAM and battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro and the predecessor share the same chipset and battery capacity. Both the phones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor and a 4,000mAh battery. Redmi Note 6 Pro, however, will arrive with a smaller 3GB variant whereas Redmi Note 5 Pro base model has 4GB of RAM. The top-end model of Redmi Note 5 Pro has 6GB of RAM.

First Published: Nov 06, 2018 13:33 IST