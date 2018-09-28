Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro with dual front, rear cameras launched: Full specifications, price

Xiaomi on Friday launched a new smartphone under its new Note 6-series. Launched in Thailand, the new Redmi Note 6 Pro is priced at 6,900 THB which translates to roughly Rs 15,500.

The smartphone was made official on Xiaomi Thailand’s forum and official Facebook page. It comes in three colour options of black, blue and rose gold. There is no word on a global launch for the Redmi Note 6 Pro as yet.

The highlight of Redmi Note 6 Pro is its quad-camera setup which has been spotted in past leaks and reports. The smartphone sports dual cameras at the rear and front as well. At the back, it has a 12-megapixel Dual Pixel sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone also comes with AI portrait 2.0 and scene recognition across 27 categories.

Up front, the dual-camera module comprises 20-megapixel and 2-megapixel cameras. The front cameras are also AI-powered, and work together for depth of field on photos. Redmi Note 6 Pro also offers ‘AI Face Unlock’.

Redmi Note 6 Pro is also the first in the series to feature a notch display. It features a notch cutout on its 6.26-inch Full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is further layered with 2.5D Gorilla Glass protection on top. This display size is considerably bigger than the 5.99-inch display on its predecessor, Redmi Note 5 Pro.

The smartphone runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 processor paired with Adreno 509 GPU. The same processor powers the Redmi Note 5 Pro. In Thailand, Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of in-built storage. The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery.

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 13:08 IST