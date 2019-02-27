Redmi Note 7: Xiaomi claims faster battery charging than Realme 2 Pro, Honor 10 Lite

Xiaomi is gearing up for Redmi Note 7 launch in India on Thursday. Ahead of the official launch, Xiaomi has been teasing the phone on its social networking channels. While recent teasers focused on 48-megapixel camera, the latest one highlights the fast charging capacity.

In its latest teaser, Xiaomi claims Redmi Note 7 offers better upcharging capacity than Samsung Galaxy A7, Realme 2 Pro, and Honor 10 Lite. The 51-second video shows Redmi Note 7 achieves full 100% charge before than the competition. Honor 10 Lite, however, comes closest to 97% whereas Realme 2 Pro reached 90%, according to the Xiaomi battery video test.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is set to launch in India tomorrow. The smartphone features a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass. It comes with a 48-megapixel rear camera along with 5-megapixel secondary camera. On the front, Redmi Note 7 has a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

Charged up and running! #RedmiNote7 is the quickest when it comes to the Upcharging Battery Test. #ǝɟᴉ7ƃnɥʇ

Launches tomorrow! RT if excited. pic.twitter.com/AjmJE7Trwr — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) February 27, 2019

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 processor. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. The latest Redmi phone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi is also going to launch an upgraded Redmi Note 7 Pro this week. The phone will sport a better 48-megapixel rear camera with Sony sensor. Expected features of Redmi Note 7 Pro include dual-rear cameras, 6.3-inch display, 3,900mAh battery, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 processor and 6GB of RAM.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 16:28 IST