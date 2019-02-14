Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 India launch date revealed: Top features of new budget phone

Xiaomi has finally confirmed the India launch date for Redmi Note 7. The new budget smartphone will arrive in India on February 28.

Xiaomi India announced the launch date for Redmi Note 7 on Twitter. The smartphone will be unveiled at an event in New Delhi. Xiaomi is also inviting interested people to register for a chance to win a ticket to the event.

Xiaomi had launched Redmi Note 7 in China last month. Redmi Note 7 is the first smartphone under the company’s new sub-brand ‘Redmi’. The smartphone comes with more firsts like a refreshed glass body design, major bump in camera, and more.

Your answer to when is #RedmiNote7 launching is finally here! Unleashing the #ǝɟᴉ7ƃnɥʇ on 28th Feb 2019.

Register to buy the ticket for the launch event: https://t.co/ulSUeJlVgI. Limited seats! pic.twitter.com/GwfWwVMBvh — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) February 14, 2019

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 specifications

Redmi Note 7 features a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 processor. It comes in three storage variants of 3GB+32GB, 4GB+64GB and 6GB+64GB.

Redmi Note 7’s highlight is its 48-megapixel rear camera which is paired with a secondary 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the there’s a 13-megapixel AI-based selfie camera. The phone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with a USB Type-C port for charging.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 India price

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 starts at RMB 999 (Rs 11,000 approx) for the base model in China. Xiaomi is expected to price the smartphone around the same price in India. In comparison, its predecessor Redmi Note 6 Pro starts at Rs 13,999 in India.

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 12:54 IST