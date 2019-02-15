Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Top features of the new 48-megapixel camera phone

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is coming to India on February 28. The much-awaited Xiaomi smartphone has created a lot of buzz as the company sold 1 million units in China within three weeks of its launch.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is available in China at a starting price of Rs 11,000 approximately. The phone is available in two more variants with price tags of Rs 12,500 approx and Rs 14,600 approx. Xiaomi is expected to launch its new Redmi Note 7 at a similar price point in India as well.

48-megapixel camera

Redmi Note 7 is set to be the cheapest smartphone in the world to offer 48-megapixel camera. The smartphone uses a Samsung image sensor for its high-res camera. So far, premium phones like Honor View20 offer 48-megapixel camera. Redmi Note 7 will feature two rear cameras with the secondary being a 5-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture. On the front, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 will have a 13-megapixel AI camera.

Improved notch

Xiaomi is doing away with the iPhone X-like notch design with Redmi Note 7. The latest smartphone features a waterdrop notch which is much smaller and takes smaller space on the screen. The phone has a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with 19:5:9 aspect ratio.

Premium design

Xiaomi is joining the likes of Realme and Honor to offer gradient colour design on its Note 7. The smartphone features a 2.5D curved glass back. The phone will be available in newer colour options – black, blue and a combo of red and pink. The rear panel will house the vertically aligned rear cameras and circular fingerprint sensor at the centre.

Performance

Redmi Note 7 will use Qualcomm’s mid-range focused Snapdragon 660 processor. The smartphone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with Type-C support for charging. The phone is going to be available in three RAM and storage options - 3GB+32GB, 4GB+64GB and 6GB+64GB.

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 15:52 IST