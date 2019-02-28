Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 India launch today: 5 things to know about new 48MP camera phone

Xiaomi is all set to launch its highly anticipated budget phone, Redmi Note 7 in India. The Chinese company has been teasing the launch of its 48-megapixel Redmi smartphone in India for quite some time now.

Redmi Note 7 was first launched in China earlier this year. The smartphone comes with a refreshed design, upgraded cameras and improvements. The launch event for Redmi Note 7 is scheduled to begin at 11:30 am. Xiaomi will be live streaming the launch event through this link.

The launch of Redmi Note 7 in India has been anticipated for quite some time. The smartphone already has presumed competitors like Galaxy M30 and Realme 3. Here are five things you need to know about the Redmi Note 7.

First smartphone under ‘Redmi’ brand

Xiaomi introduced Redmi as a sub-brand earlier this year. Redmi debuted with the launch of Redmi Note 7 smartphone. Xiaomi’s Redmi was a smartphone series featuring the popular Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi 6 phones and more.

48-megapixel camera

Redmi Note 7 is Xiaomi’s first smartphone to feature a 48-megapixel camera. Redmi Note 7 may not be the first in the industry, but it will be one the cheapest phones to offer a 48-megapixel camera. The rear camera is accompanied by a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the there’s a 13-megapixel AI-based selfie camera.

New design

Xiaomi adopted a new design for the Redmi Note 7 smartphone. The company ditched aluminum body for a glass back on the Redmi Note 7. The smartphone also comes with a gradient colour finish in three options of red, blue and black.

Redmi Note 7 price

Redmi Note 7 was launched in China at a starting price of RMB 999 (Rs 11,000 approx). In India, Xiaomi is expected to price the smartphone around the same segment. In comparison, its predecessor Redmi Note 6 Pro is priced at Rs 11,999 in India.

Redmi Note 7 Pro launch

Xiaomi had earlier confirmed Redmi Note 7 Pro will launch in China this week. There are some speculations suggesting Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Note 7 Pro in India as well. It could also launch the Redmi Note 7 Pro as Redmi Note 7 in India.

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 09:53 IST