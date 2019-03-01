Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Note 7 Pro vs Note 7 China model: Comparison

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 finally launched in India this week. Launched in China last month, the smartphone had created a lot of buzz for its 48-megapixel camera. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 in India, however, does not have 48-megapixel camera. Instead, Xiaomi launched a Redmi Note 7 Pro with the 48-megapixel sensor.

Apart from change in the camera specifications, Redmi Note 7 retains most of the specifications available in the model launched in China. Note 7 Pro is a more premium device with better processor and of course the 48-megapixel camera.

Camera

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 in China comes with a 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 and 5-megapixel depth sensing camera, while the Redmi Note 7 Pro in India features a Sony IMX586 48-megapixel and 5-megapixel depth sensor. In India, Redmi Note 7 has 12-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors.

Performance, RAM

Both China and India models Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 share Snapdragon 660 processor clocked at up 2.2GHz. Xiaomi has used a slightly better and faster processor ‘Snapdragon 675’ on Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Redmi Note 7 in China comes in 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB of RAM. The phone is available with up to 64GB storage. In India, the phone is available in 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB variants. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is available in 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB variants

Common features

Interestingly enough, all three models come with 4,000mAh battery. Other common features include fingerprint sensor and AI Face unlock, 6.3-inch full HD+ display with 2340 x 1080pixels resolution, and 13-megapixel front-facing camera with AI Portrait mode.

Xiaomi is also for the first time using dual-glass (rear panel and front panel) on its smartphones. There are minor cosmetic changes in the panels on Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Price

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 will be available for Rs 9,999 for the 3GB and 32GB variant and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB and 64GB model. In China, the phone is available at a starting price of 999 Yuan (Rs 10,300 approximately). Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro will go on sale for Rs 13,999 for the 4GB and 64GB variant and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB and 128GB variant.

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 16:16 IST