 Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 launched in India: Price, full specifications, features
tech Updated: Feb 28, 2019 13:39 IST
Kul Bhushan
Kul Bhushan
Hindustan Times
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 comes to India(Xiaomi)

Xiaomi on Thursday announced the launch of long-awaited Redmi Note 7 in India. Xiaomi also introduced Redmi Note 7 Pro in India with better features and specifications including 48-megapixel camera and Snapdragon 675 processor.

The smartphone will be available at a starting price of Rs 9,999. Redmi Note 7 will go on sale in India at 12 noon on March 6. The top-end model comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage will be priced at Rs 11,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 full specifications

Redmi Note 7 has a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass. On the rear it sports a vertical dual-rear camera setup and fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 comes with massive 48-megapixel camera. The latest Redmi phone supports 6P lens and 1.6um. It has a 5-megapixel secondary. On the front it sports a 13-megapixel AI camera.

Redmi Note 7 is powered by Qualcomm’s mid-range focused Snapdragon 660 processor. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. The new Redmi phone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery.

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 13:25 IST

