Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: New 48MP camera budget phone to be available online via Flipkart

Xiaomi will launch its new budget smartphone, Redmi Note 7 in India on February 28. The smartphone will be available via Flipkart according to a new teaser.

Flipkart has a dedicated teaser page for the launch of Redmi Note 7. This hints at the smartphone being available exclusively via Flipkart. Like other Xiaomi phones, Redmi Note 7 will also sell via mi.com. Xiaomi had been teasing the India launch of Redmi Note 7 for quite some time and revealed the official date just last week.

The smartphone was officially launched in China last month. Redmi Note 7 is the first phone under Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi. The smartphone comes with a refreshed design, major bump in camera, and more.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 specifications

In terms of specifications, Redmi Note 7 has a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass on top. Under the hood, it runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 processor. Redmi Note 7 was launched in three storage variants of 3GB+32GB, 4GB+64GB and 6GB+64GB.

For photography, Redmi Note 7 sports a dual-camera setup with a 48-megapixel sensor and a secondary 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, Redmi Note 7 houses a 13-megapixel AI-based selfie camera. The phone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with a USB Type-C port for charging.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 price

In China, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 starts at RMB 999 (Rs 11,000 approx) for the base model. Xiaomi is expected to price the smartphone around the same price in India. In comparison, its predecessor Redmi Note 6 Pro starts at Rs 13,999 in India.

