Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro: 5 things you need to know about the new budget phone

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 7 last month in China. At the event, the company confirmed the rumoured Redmi Note 7 Pro as well. Xiaomi hasn’t announced the launch date for Redmi Note 7 but it is expected to launch by March latest.

As the name suggests, Redmi Note 7 Pro will be an upgraded version of the Redmi Note 7. Some of the key upgrades include a better image sensor, more powerful processor and fast charging. Ahead of its launch, here are five things you need to know about the upcoming Redmi Note 7 Pro.

48-megapixel camera with Sony image sensor

Redmi Note 7 Pro will also feature a 48-megapixel at the rear but with a Sony IMX586 sensor. According to Sony, the IMX586 sensor is optimised for low-light photography by keeping details intact and also reducing highlight blowout. In comparison, Redmi Note 7’s 48-megapixel camera has a Samsung GMI sensor.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor

Redmi Note 7 Pro is expected to be powered by the new Snapdragon 675 processor. Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor is based on the 11nm process, and is equipped with Adreno 612 GPU for graphics. Redmi Note 7 runs on the older Snapdragon 660 processor.

Under-display fingerprint sensor

Xiaomi could introduce under-display fingerprint sensor on the Redmi Note 7 Pro. Spotted on the teaser for Redmi Note 7 India launch, GSMArena reports a small sighting of an in-display fingerprint sensor. This is only an assumption and nothing has been confirmed as yet. Redmi Note 7 comes with a rear fingerprint sensor.

18W fast charging

A new Redmi smartphone was recently certified by the CCC authority in China, as spotted by Nashville Chatter. The smartphone which is most likely the Redmi Note 7 Pro will feature 18W fast charging. Xiaomi had said the Redmi Note 7 Pro will offer faster charging than the Redmi Note 7 which supports Quick Charge 4.0.

8GB RAM and 128GB of in-built storage

The high-end variant of Redmi Note 7 Pro could offer up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of in-built storage. The smartphone is also expected to launch with 6GB of RAM. The base model of Redmi Note 7 comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

