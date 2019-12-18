Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro gets highest discount ever on ‘No 1 Mi Fan Sale’

tech

Xiaomi on Wednesday announced ‘No. 1 Mi Fan Sale’ across Mi.com, Mi Home, Flipkart, Amazon and offline partner outlets. The sale will begin on December 19 and will continue until December 25, 2019. During the seven-day sale, Xiaomi will be offering discounts on a range of smartphones, TVs and products from the company’s ecosystem.

Xiaomi will offer special flash sales for products such as Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic, Mi Truck Builder, Mi LED Smart Bulb at 10 AM, 4 PM and 6 PM every day during the sale. The products for special flash sale vary each day.

Xiaomi is also offering cashback and EMI offers on debit and credit cards on Mi.com, Flipkart and Amazon across No. 1 Mi Fan Sale. Check out the top offers and deals on Mi Fan Sale.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is going to be the main highlight of the No.1 Mi Fan Sale. The predecessor to Redmi Note 8 Pro is going to be available with the highest discount ever of Rs 4,000 and will be available at a starting price of Rs 9,999. You can get the top-end models with 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB combinations for Rs 12,999 and Rs 14,999 respectively. Flipkart is also offering an additional Rs 1,000 “bumped exchange offer” on the phone.

Xiaomi Redmi K20

If you’re looking for a more premium phone on budget, you can consider Xiaomi Redmi K20 series. The Pro model will be available for Rs 24,999 and Rs 27,999 for the 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB variants after a discount of Rs 3,000.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 6GB,64GB model has received a discount of Rs 2,000 and will be available for Rs 19,999. You can grab the 6GB, 128GB variant of the phone for Rs 22,999 after a discount of Rs 1,000. Flipkart and Amazon both are offering an additional Rs 2,000 “bumped up exchange offer” on the Redmi K20 series phones.

Other top smartphones

Xiaomi Redmi 7A with 2GB+16GB variant will be available with a discount of Rs 1,000, bringing down the price to Rs 4,999. The top-end model with 2GB+32GB variant will be available for Rs 4,499 after a discount of INR 700.

Xiaomi’s latest Redmi Note 8 Pro will be up for a special open sale everyday at 12 noon on Mi.com and Amazon. Redmi Note 8 will be on special flash sale at the same time.

