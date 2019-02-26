Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro key specifications revealed ahead of official launch: Expected features, price and more

Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Note 7 Pro in China later this week. The smartphone has been hot in the rumour mill and it has now been spotted on TENAA ahead of its official launch.

The TENAA listing reveals few specifications and images of the Redmi Note 7 Pro. In terms of design, the Redmi Note 7 features a waterdrop-styled notch and glass back like the Redmi Note 7. There’s a dual-camera setup at the rear along with a fingerprint sensor. The listing further reveals the Redmi Note 7 Pro will feature a 6.3-inch display, and pack a 3,900mAh battery.

Xiaomi had previously confirmed the Redmi Note 7 will come with a Sony IMX586 48-megapixel camera. This would be an upgrade over Redmi Note 7’s 48-megapixel camera. The smartphone is also expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 processor and 6GB of RAM. Xiaomi could also offer an 8GB RAM variant of the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Redmi President Lu Weibing has also hinted at the pricing of the Redmi Note 7 Pro confirming that it will not cross 2,000 Yuan (Rs 21,000 approximately).

Xiaomi hasn’t revealed the launch date of Redmi Note 7 Pro but it is expected to take place this week. The Chinese company is also prepping for the India launch of Redmi Note 7 on February 28. Some reports suggest the Redmi Note 7 Pro could be launched alongside the Redmi Note 7.

Redmi Note 7 comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset, and a 4,000mAh battery. It sports dual rear cameras and a 13-megapixel selfie camera. In India, Redmi Note 7 Pro is expected to be priced around Rs 11,000 approximately.

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 12:08 IST