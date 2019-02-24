Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro could be the most expensive Redmi smartphone

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro may be a better version of Note 7 but it could also be the most expensive Redmi smartphone ever.

The Chinese company is gearing up to launch Redmi Note 7 in India on February 28. The first-ever Xiaomi phone to feature 48-megapixel camera, Redmi Note 7 is set to heat up specs competition in the budget segment. Xiaomi is also working on a better version, Redmi Note 7 Pro.

The upgraded Redmi Note 7 Pro is expected to come with an improved Sony IMX 586 48-megapixel camera sensor. The current Redmi Note 7 uses a Samsung sensor to deliver 48-megapixel resolution sensor.

Redmi President Lu Weibing has hinted that the price of the Note 7 Pro would not cross 2,000 Yuan (Rs 21,000 approximately). The price limit, however, is significantly higher than Xiaomi’s current and previous Redmi smartphones.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 6 Pro is available in India at a starting price of Rs 13,999. The top-end model with 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage costs around Rs 15,999. It’s likely that Xiaomi may launch the new Redmi Note 7 Pro at a more competitive price in India.

Apart from an improved 48-megapixel sensor, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is expected to come with better processor, Snapdragon 675. It will also be the first Redmi phone to sport under-display fingerprint sensor, just like OnePlus 6T.

According to reports, Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 will be available in up to 8GB RAM variant. The base model will come with 6GB of RAM.

First Published: Feb 24, 2019 17:31 IST