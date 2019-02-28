Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro with 48MP camera launched in India: Full specifications, features

Xiaomi on Thursday launched the long-awaited Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone in India. The latest device comes with 48-megapixel rear camera and Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon processor.

Redmi Note 7 is available in three colour options, Neptune Blue, Nebula Red and Space Black.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro full specifications



The smartphone comes with a 6.3 inch FHD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a new ‘Aura design’ on the back. The screen supports Sunlight display and Reading mode. The smartphone also has 2.5D curved glass on front and back with 6-layer Gradient Finish.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor coupled with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage. Xiaomi claims it’s the fastest Redmi phone ever with more than 180,000 points on AnTuTu benchmark.

As expected, Redmi Note 7 Pro features 48-megapixel primary sensor and 5-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone uses Sony’s IMX586 camera sensor. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro supports 4K video recording at 30fps. The camera comes with EIS. On the front it has a 13-megapixel selfie camera with studio lighting, beautify mode and AI mode.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with comes with USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and IR Blaster. It has a 4,000mAh battery. It runs on MIUI 10 based on Android Pie.

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 12:52 IST