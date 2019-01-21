Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Go smartphones launching in India soon

Xiaomi launched the first smartphone under its sub-brand Redmi earlier this month. Redmi Note 7 along with two new smartphones, Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Go are expected to launch in India as early as March.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, Xiaomi will launch these three smartphones in India before Q1 this year. Redmi Note 7 is currently available in China, while Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Go haven’t debuted as yet. Xiaomi hasn’t confirmed its new smartphones for India, but this does hint on an imminent launch.

Redmi Note 7 Pro is said to be an upgraded version of the Redmi Note 7. Xiaomi will most likely launch the Redmi Note 7 Pro in February.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications

The smartphone has been spotted on certification websites, and leaks. Redmi Note 7 Pro is expected to feature a better 48-megapixel camera with Sony Sony IMX586 image sensor. Redmi Note 7 Pro could also be the much awaited Xiaomi phone with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 processor.

Xiaomi Redmi Go specifications

Redmi Go, as the name suggests will be an Android Go smartphone. The first under Xiaomi, Redmi Go made its way to the rumour mill back in December 2018. Much hasn’t been heard of it till now, but some specifications have been leaked. Redmi Go could feature an 18:9 display and pack 1GB of RAM. On the software front, Redmi Go will run on Android Pie Go edition out-of-the-box.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 starts at CNY 999 in China which translates to roughly Rs 10,000. The smartphone features a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and 2.5D curved glass. Redmi Note 7’s USP is its 48-megapixel rear camera, making it a first for Xiaomi. There’s also a 5-megapixel secondary camera at the rear.

For selfies, Redmi Note 7 sports a 13-megapixel camera. It is powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor, and backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

