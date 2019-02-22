Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to launch in China next week: Expected specifications, features

Xiaomi is set to launch a newer version of its first-ever 48-megapixel camera phone, Redmi Note 7. Redmi President Lu Weibing has announced that Redmi Note 7 Pro will launch in China next week. The Pro version is also going to feature a 48-megapixel camera but with Sony’s IMX 586 sensor.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro will also come with better processor and faster charging capabilities. According to reports, Note 7 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, a minor upgrade over Snapdragon 670 that runs on Note 7.

Another big feature of Redmi Note 7 Pro is expected to be under-display fingerprint sensor. Already available on a few flagship phones like OnePlus 6T, the technology allows users to unlock the phone by tapping on the screen. Note 7, however, retains a physical fingerprint sensor on the back.

Xiaomi is also stepping up the performance game with up to 8GB RAM variant of Redmi Note 7 Pro. The phone will have up to 128GB of built-in storage. The base model of Note 7 Pro is expected to come with 6GB of RAM.

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its Redmi Note 7 in India next week. The phone features 48-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual rear cameras. For selfies, the there’s a 13-megapixel AI-based selfie camera. The phone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with a USB Type-C port for charging.

