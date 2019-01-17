Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to launch in February: Price, specifications, features of new budget phone

Xiaomi is expected to launch an upgraded version of the Redmi Note 7 smartphone. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro with a more powerful processor and camera could hit markets as early as February.

According to a leak on Weibo, Redmi Note 7 Pro will be priced around CNY 1,399 and 1,499. This roughly translates to Rs 14,800 which would be the starting price of Redmi Note 7 Pro. In comparison, Redmi Note 7 which currently retails in China starts at approximately Rs 11,000.

The same leak also highlights key specifications of Redmi Note 7 Pro which corroborates previous information. The smartphone will be powered by a 48-megapixel camera like the Redmi Note 7, but with a better image sensor. Xiaomi will reportedly use Sony IMX586 image sensor on the Redmi Note 7 Pro’s 48-megapixel camera. Sony says that this sensor is optimised for low-light photography by keeping details intact and also reducing highlight blowout.

Another major upgrade on the Redmi Note 7 Pro will be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 processor. Xiaomi had announced that it would launch a Snapdragon 675-powered smartphone in 2019. Snapdragon 675 is equipped with Adreno 612 GPU, and based on the 11nm manufacturing process.

In terms of design, Redmi Note 7 Pro will most likely feature the gradient colour as seen on the Redmi Note 7. Xiaomi has now adopted the glass back for its budget Redmi Note series. It could also feature the dewdrop-styled notch.

