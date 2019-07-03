Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to Motorola One Vision: Top camera smartphones under Rs 20,000

Budget and mid-range smartphones are getting better, especially in the camera department. Features such as HDR, machine learning and high quality sensors, which were once exclusive to premium phones, are now available on budget and mid-range phones. If you love mobile photography and don’t want to spend more than Rs 20,000, here are your top options.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

One of the best camera phones in the category, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is available in India at a starting price of Rs 13,999. Highlight of the phone is 48-megapixel camera which is Sony IMX586 sensor. The phone also comes with a 5-megapixel secondary camera. The phone offers a 13-megapixel sensor.

Apart from near excellent camera performance, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro delivers reliable performance as well. Running on Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB built-in storage, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro houses a 4,000mAh battery. It comes with a 6.3-inch full HD+ dot notch display protected by Gorilla Glass.

If you are looking for cheaper alternative, you can consider Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7S which also has a 48-megapixel camera (Samsung sensor). The phone is available in India at a starting price of Rs 10,999.

Motorola One Vision

The latest entrant in the under Rs 20,000 category is Motorola One Vision. The smartphone offers dual-rear cameras including a 48-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. The phone comes with various modes including a special lowlight filter. Motorola One Vision delivers near excellent camera performance in daylight conditions.

Priced at Rs 19,990, Motorola One Vision is powered by Samsung Exynos 9609 processor with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. It also supports expandable storage up to 512GB.

Other top features of Motorola One Vision include a unique 6.3-inch 21:9 screen with full HD+ display, fingerprint sensor, 3,500mAh battery and 25-megapixel selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy M40

Samsung Galaxy M40 is available in India for Rs 19,990. It is one of the few smartphones in this category to offer a triple-rear camera setup. The phone comes with 32-megapixel, 5-megapixel and 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 123-degrees field of view. On the front it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy M40 also joins the latest phones in offering glossy colorful back panel. The phone offers a 6.3-inch Full HD+ Infinity O display. It is powered by a capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB built-in storage. It’s powered by a 3,500mAh battery. The Samsung phone also has Widevine L1 support for HD videos on apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Xiaomi Mi A2

Another Xiaomi phone in the list, Mi A2 is still one of the best budget camera phones in India. Launched in August last year, Xiaomi Mi A2 has received a big price cut in India and is now available at a starting price of Rs 11,999. This Android One-based smartphone offers near stock Android experience unlike other MIUI-powered Redmi and Mi phones. Xiaomi Mi A2 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

Xiaomi Mi A2 comes with 12-megapixel and 20-megapixel dual rear cameras. It sports a 20-megapixel front-facing camera. The smartphone features an older 18:9 5.99-inch full HD+ display.

Xiaomi is said to be working on a new Mi A3. The upcoming phone is expected to be based on Xiaomi’s latest Mi CC9 smartphone.

Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3 Pro doesn’t have a 48-megapixel camera up its sleeve but it does have a reliable 16-megapixel (f1.7 aperture) and 5-megapixel (f2.4 aperture) rear cameras. On the front it has a 25-megapixel f/2.0 front camera.

Available online at a starting price of Rs 13,999, this Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro rival comes with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display along with glossy colorful back panel. It also offers a slightly superior Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor. The phone comes with up to 6GB of RAM. The phone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with Vooc fast charging support.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 09:10 IST