Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to Samsung Galaxy M40: Top phones under Rs 20,000

It’s mid-2019 and there are already a host of smartphones launched under the Rs 20,000 price bracket. Companies like Xiaomi, Samsung and Realme are regulars in this price category.

At present there are many new phones to choose from while there are few older ones which make it to the list. If your budget is Rs 20,000 here’s a list of five smartphones you can choose from.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

The highlight of Redmi Note 7 Pro is its 48-megapixel camera which is accompanied by a 5-megapixel camera. The smartphone also has a 13-megapixel front camera for selfies. It runs on Snapdragon 675 processor paired with a 4,000mAh battery. Redmi Note 7 Pro is available at Rs 13,999 (4GB+64GB) and Rs 16,999 (6GB+128GB).

Samsung Galaxy M40

Samsung Galaxy M40 is the latest smartphone to join this price segment. This phone brings the Galaxy S1’s ‘Infinity O’ display with a punch-hole camera. It sports a triple-camera setup of 32-megapixel, 5-megapixel and 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 123-degrees field of view. Galaxy M40 runs on Android 9 Pie with One UI on top. The smartphone is priced at Rs 19,990 and will be available via Amazon India.

Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3 Pro is the closest competitor to the Redmi Note 7 Pro. It differs in two major aspects – camera and processor. Realme 3 Pro features a 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual-camera setup. It runs on a powerful Snapdragon 710 chipset. Realme 3 Pro also comes with the same price tags and storage options.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 is still one of the best performing phones in this segment. The smartphone comes with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display, Gorilla Glass 6, and Snapdragon 660 processor. It has dual 12MP+5MP rear cameras and a 13MP front camera. The smartphone also boasts a 5,000mAh battery. Zenfone Max Pro M2 starts at Rs 12,999.

Xiaomi Poco F1

Xiaomi Poco F1 is the oldest launch in this segment however the phone’s performance is still notable. Poco F1 is powered by Qualcomm’s 2018 flagship chipset, Snapdragon 845. The smartphone also comes with a 4,000mAh battery, ‘LiquidCool Technology’, and a 20-megapixel front camera. You can get the 6GB+64GB variant of Poco F1 for Rs 17,999. The 128GB storage version of Poco F1 is available at Rs 20,999.

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 16:25 IST