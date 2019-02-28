Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Redmi Note 7: Price, specifications, features compared

Xiaomi on Thursday launched its first budget smartphones, Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 in India. This was also the global debut of the Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone.

The new budget smartphones come with a refreshed glass body design, camera upgrades and improvements under the hood. Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro both cater to different price categories in the budget segment with a difference of around Rs 2,000. Here’s a comparison between the two Redmi smartphones.

Design, display

The new Redmi Note 7 phones are testament to Xiaomi’s shift from metal bodies to glass backs in this series. There’s a 2.5D curved glass with Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and rear of both the smartphones. Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 both look pretty similar with not much distinction. However, Redmi Note 7 Pro comes in two gradient colour finishes of ‘Nebula Red’ and ‘Neptune Blue’. Redmi Note 7 also comes in flashy colours of red and blue.

Some familiarity in design includes the vertically aligned rear cameras and circular fingerprint sensor. The display gets bigger with a smaller sized notch which Xiaomi calls the ‘dot notch’. In terms of specifications, Redmi Note 7 and the Pro version feature a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display.

Performance

Redmi Note 7 Pro would arguably be a better performer with a more powerful processor. The smartphone runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 processor. The same chipset also powers the recently launched Vivo V15 Pro. Redmi Note 7, on the other hand is powered by the older Snapdragon 660 processor.

Redmi Note 7 Pro also offers up to 6GB of RAM, while Redmi Note 7’s top model packs 4GB of RAM. Battery capacity remains the same on both phones with a 4,000mAh battery. The new Redmi Note series also supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.

Camera

In addition to the processor, camera is another major differentiator between the two phones. Redmi Note 7 Pro boasts a 48-megapixel camera with Sony IMX586 image sensor. It is accompanied by a 5-megapixel depth sensor at the rear.

In comparison, Redmi Note 7 offers a 12-megapixel plus 2-megapixel dual-camera setup. Redmi Note 7 series come with the same camera features like night mode, AI portrait mode, EIS and AI scene detection. For selfies, there’s a 13-megapixel AI-based front camera on both the smartphones.

Price

Redmi Note 7 (3GB+32GB) has the lowest price tag of Rs 9,999 in India. The 4GB+64GB model of Redmi Note 7 is priced at Rs 11,999. If users are opting for this variant, then can shell out a little more and opt for the Redmi Note 7 Pro base model priced at Rs 13,999. Redmi Note 7 Pro with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage can be availed at Rs 16,999.

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 19:56 IST