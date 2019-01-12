Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro with 48MP Sony IMX586 camera to launch soon: Specs, features

Redmi, now a sub-brand of Xiaomi, debuted with the world’s most affordable 48-megapixel camera phone, Redmi Note 7. Expected to launch in India later this year, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is available in China for a starting price of Rs 11,000 approximately.

Redmi is now said to be working on an upgraded version of Note 7. Conveniently dubbed as Redmi Note 7 Pro, the smartphone also features a 48-megapixel rear camera with Sony IMX586 sensor.

What’s so special about the Sony IMX586 image sensor? It’s the world’s highest resolution sensor for phone cameras, thus far.

Launched in July last year, Sony IMX586 image sensor paves way for up to 48 effective megapixels and an ultra-compact pixel size of 0.8-micron pixels.

“The new product achieved a world-first ultra-compact pixel size of 0.8 µm, making it possible to pack 48 effective megapixels onto a 1/2-type (8.0 mm diagonal) unit, thereby supporting enhanced imaging on smartphone cameras,” Sony explained on its website.

“Even scenes with both bright and dark areas can be captured with minimal highlight blowout or loss of detail in shadows while viewing the image on the smartphone display,” Sony added.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 uses a 48-megapixel GM1 sensor from Samsung. Apart from a better image sensor, you can expect Redmi Note 7 Pro to feature a better processor, just like Xiaomi did for Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 runs on Snapdragon 625 processor whereas the Pro model of the phone is powered by a superior Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor.

First Published: Jan 12, 2019 11:48 IST