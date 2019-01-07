Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi 7: Five things you need to know about the new budget phones

Xiaomi is hosting a smartphone launch event on January 10 in Beijing. Here, the Chinese company is expected launch of two new smartphones – Redmi 7 and Redmi Note 7.

Xiaomi Redmi 7 and Redmi Note 7 have been showing up on the rumour mill lately with its key details revealed. The latest Redmi smartphones are rumoured to come with major upgrades like a 48-megapixel camera. Ahead of its launch, here are seven things you need to know about the upcoming Redmi smartphones.

First ‘Redmi’ smartphones

Xiaomi recently announced ‘Redmi’ as its sub-brand. The company’s upcoming event is expected to see the first phones from the new sub-brand. Xiaomi will possibly debut the new brand with the launch of Redmi 7 and Redmi Note 7.

48-megapixel camera, triple-camera setup

Xiaomi Redmi 7 is said to feature a 48-megapixel camera making it a first for the company. The smartphone is also rumoured to offer a triple-camera setup. If rumours are to be believed, Redmi 7 will be a photography-focused smartphone.

New design

With the Redmi 7 and Redmi Note 7, Xiaomi will most likely upgrade its design department. Both smartphones were spotted on TENAA with a gradient colour design similar to the Mi 8 Lite. This smartphone design is popular on smartphones from Honor even in the budget segment. Xiaomi Redmi 7 was seen sporting a red and gold colour design, while the Redmi Note 7 had a mixture of purple and red.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor

Xiaomi had confirmed that it would launch a new smartphone with the Snapdragon 675 processor. The upcoming Redmi 7 is speculated to be powered by the Qualcomm chipset making it the first smartphone. Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor is based on the 11nm process, and is equipped with a Hexagon DSP.

Android 9 Pie

According to a Geekbench listing of Redmi Note 7, the smartphone is spotted with the latest Android 9 Pie. This would make the Redmi Note 7 the first Xiaomi smartphone launching with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. The Geekbench listing further reveals the Redmi Note 7 powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 processor paired with 6GB of RAM.

