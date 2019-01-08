Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi 7: Latest teaser gives a closer look at the new budget phones

Xiaomi is all set to debut Redmi as its new sub-brand on January 10 with the expected launch of Redmi 7. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has now teased the upcoming Redmi 7 revealing its design.

Lei Jun shared teasers of the upcoming Redmi 7 on Weibo which show an upgrade in design for the Redmi Note series. Redmi 7 is seen flaunting a gradient colour design with a glossy back. The smartphone will come in three colour options of black, blue and pinkish purple. Lei Jun also mentions that Redmi 7 will be covered in 2.5D glass.

There’s a dual-camera setup placed vertically at the corner. The smartphone also houses a fingerprint sensor at the centre. The speaker grille and USB port is located at the bottom panel of the phone, while the 3.5mm headphone jack sits on top.

Redmi 7 is expected to be the first phone from Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi. According to leaks and reports, Redmi 7 is said to feature a 48-megapixel camera making it a first for Xiaomi. The smartphone is also expected to be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor.

Along with the Redmi 7, Xiaomi could unveil another smartphone. Redmi Note 7 has been spotted on TENAA and Geekbench hinting on its possible launch. The smartphone is also seen with the similar gradient design as the Redmi 7. In terms of specifications, Redmi Note 7 could come with Snapdragon 660 processor, 6GB of RAM and a 3,900mAh battery. It is also rumoured to launch with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 18:59 IST