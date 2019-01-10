Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi 7 launch: How to watch live stream, expected price and specs, and more

Xiaomi’s Redmi event will take place in Beijing on Thursday. The Chinese company has been teasing its new smartphone which would be the first from the Redmi sub-brand.The new Redmi smartphone will feature a 48-megapixel rear camera, and a gradient colour design.

The Redmi smartphone launch event is scheduled to begin at 11:30 am IST in India. Interested users can catch live updates from the event through this link. Alternatively, users can also head to MIUI forum for updates on the Redmi smartphone launch.

According to rumours and leaks, Xiaomi is expected to launch more than one smartphone today. The smartphones spotted online are dubbed ‘Redmi X’, Redmi 7’ and ‘Redmi Note 7’. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Redmi smartphone.

48-megapixel camera

Xiaomi has teased a new Redmi smartphone with a 48-megapixel rear AI camera. This would be the primary sensor on the dual-camera setup of the Redmi smartphone. It would also make this the first phone with a 48-megapixel camera by Xiaomi.

48MP AI Dual Camera. Only two days left until our Redmi launch in China.#Redmi pic.twitter.com/anGAKlv6Iq — Donovan Sung (@donovansung) January 8, 2019

Gradient colour design

Another teaser of the new Redmi smartphones shows three colour designs for the phone. The smartphone is seen in a pink and purple combination along with black and blue colours. The new Redmi smartphone will also flaunt a 2.5D curved glass back with a glossy finish.

Sharing some photos of our new Redmi device. Love the curved glass and gradient colors.



Only one day left! ❤️#Redmi pic.twitter.com/dSoPz2Jeii — Donovan Sung (@donovansung) January 9, 2019

Redmi X or Redmi 7, and Redmi Note 7

Xiaomi has been teasing only one smartphone, but leaks suggest more devices. The high-end smartphone could be called ‘Redmi X’ or ‘Redmi 7’. Along with a 48-megapixel camera, this smartphone is rumoured to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor. It is also expected to be backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

Redmi Note 7 has been spotted online with its design and specifications detailed. Redmi Note 7 also has a similar gradient colour design like the Redmi 7. This smartphone is said to come with a 6.3-inch display, Snapdragon 660 processor, and a 3,900mAh battery. It could also launch with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

