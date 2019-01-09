Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi 7 rumour round up: Expected price, specifications and everything else you need to know

Xiaomi is hosting its Redmi smartphone launch on January 10 in Beijing. The Chinese company will launch the first phones from its sub-brand Redmi.

New Redmi smartphones have been appearing on the rumour mill revealing its key specifications and features. Xiaomi has also been teasing its new launch on social channels. Ahead of its official launch, here’s everything we know about the upcoming Redmi smartphones.

Redmi X, Redmi 7 or Redmi Note 7

Xiaomi smartphones with the moniker ‘Redmi X’, ‘Redmi 7’ and ‘Redmi Note 7’ have been spotted online. It isn’t confirmed how many smartphones Xiaomi will launch. According to the company’s product cycle, it is expected to launch a new Redmi series which would be Redmi 7 or Redmi Note 7.

48-megapixel camera

Xiaomi’s Donovan Sung teased the upcoming Redmi smartphone with a 48-megapixel rear camera. This Redmi smartphone will sport an AI dual-camera setup with one 48-megapixel sensor. It would also make this the first phone with a 48-megapixel camera by Xiaomi.

48MP AI Dual Camera. Only two days left until our Redmi launch in China.#Redmi pic.twitter.com/anGAKlv6Iq — Donovan Sung (@donovansung) January 8, 2019

New design

Xiaomi is adopting the trending gradient colour design for its new Redmi smartphone. There will be three colour designs in black, blue and a pinkish purple. The Redmi smartphone will also sport a 2.5D curved glass back with a glossy finish.

Sharing some photos of our new Redmi device. Love the curved glass and gradient colors.



Only one day left! ❤️#Redmi pic.twitter.com/dSoPz2Jeii — Donovan Sung (@donovansung) January 9, 2019

‘Redmi 7’ or ‘Redmi X’ specifications

According to reports, Redmi 7 or Redmi X is expected to feature a waterdrop notch on its 6.3-inch display. Under the hood, it could be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 processor and backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

Redmi Note 7 specifications

Redmi Note 7 has appeared on TENAA and Geekbench so far. In terms of specifications, it will come with Snapdragon 660 processor, a 3,900mAh battery and 6GB of RAM. This smartphone could also launch with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 14:06 IST