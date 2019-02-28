Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 India launch LIVE: Note 7 Pro with better 48MP camera also expected
Redmi Note 7 : Xiaomi is set to launch its first phone with 48-megapixel camera in India. Follow the latest updates here.
11:51AM IST
Pre-launch buzz
11:47AM IST
Redmi Note 7 Price
11:40AM IST
Redmi Note 7 China specs
11:32AM IST
How to watch live stream
Xiaomi looks to take on Samsung’s revived efforts to tap the budget smartphone market in India with a new series. The Chinese handset company is set to launch Redmi Note 7 in India today. Featuring a 48-megapixel rear camera, Redmi Note 7 will compete with Samsung Galaxy M30 and upcoming Realme 3.
Redmi Note 7 marks Xiaomi’s departure from metal unibody design for its budget phones. The latest smartphone sports a more premium glass-like finish on the back. Redmi Note 7 also comes with a new screen design with a much smaller notch. Apart from new screen design, Redmi Note 7 is expected to come with high-end specifications and competitive price tag. Xiaomi is also rumoured to launch Redmi Note 7 Pro in India today. The Pro model is expected to come with a better 48-megapixel camera.
Follow live updates here.
Pre-launch buzz
Xiaomi has been teasing the smartphone for quite some time. Teasers have mostly focused on new design and 48-megapixel camera. Just yesterday, it posted a video showing faster battery charging capacity than the competition. READ: Xiaomi claims faster battery charging than Realme 2 Pro, Honor 10 Lite
Redmi Note 7 Price
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is available in China at a starting price of 999 Yuan (Rs 10,300 approximately). The smartphone is available in red, blue and black colour options.
Redmi Note 7 China specs
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 was recently launched in China. The China variant comes with Snapdragon 660 processor, 4,000mAh battery, and 6.3-inch FHD+ display. It also has a 48-megapixel rear camera with Samsung sensor.
How to watch live stream
Xiaomi will be live streaming the Redmi Note 7 launch event on its official YouTube channel. You can also follow the live updates on the company’s official Facebook events page. The live streaming will begin at 12noon.