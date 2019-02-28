Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 India launch LIVE: Note 7 Pro with better 48MP camera also expected

Xiaomi looks to take on Samsung’s revived efforts to tap the budget smartphone market in India with a new series. The Chinese handset company is set to launch Redmi Note 7 in India today. Featuring a 48-megapixel rear camera, Redmi Note 7 will compete with Samsung Galaxy M30 and upcoming Realme 3.

Redmi Note 7 marks Xiaomi’s departure from metal unibody design for its budget phones. The latest smartphone sports a more premium glass-like finish on the back. Redmi Note 7 also comes with a new screen design with a much smaller notch. Apart from new screen design, Redmi Note 7 is expected to come with high-end specifications and competitive price tag. Xiaomi is also rumoured to launch Redmi Note 7 Pro in India today. The Pro model is expected to come with a better 48-megapixel camera.

Follow live updates here.

11:47AM IST Redmi Note 7 Price Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is available in China at a starting price of 999 Yuan (Rs 10,300 approximately). The smartphone is available in red, blue and black colour options.





11:40AM IST Redmi Note 7 China specs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 was recently launched in China. The China variant comes with Snapdragon 660 processor, 4,000mAh battery, and 6.3-inch FHD+ display. It also has a 48-megapixel rear camera with Samsung sensor.



