Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to launch in India on February 12: Report

Xiaomi recently teased the India launch of its latest smartphone, Redmi Note 7. A new report now says the launch will take place on February 12.

Xiaomi hasn’t revealed the launch date for Redmi Note 7 as yet. The report by 91mobiles shows a media invite of a new Redmi smartphone launch in New Delhi on February 12. Redmi Note 7 is outlined in the invite with its waterdrop styled notch highlighted. The company did not comment on the report.

Redmi Note 7 made its debut in January in its home turf. The budget smartphone starts at CNY 999 which translates to roughly Rs 11,000.

Xiaomi India’s Managing Director teased the India launch of Redmi Note 7 with a photo of the smartphone. He shared the tweet along with the message “We’re gonna turn this industry upside down”. In the tweet, he also highlighted that the 48-megapixel camera phone is “coming soon”.

Redmi Note 7’s 48-megapixel camera is accompanied by a secondary 5-megapixel camera. Other than its camera, the smartphone has also flaunts a refreshed gradient design in a glass body. Xiaomi’s Redmi series has so far been clad in aluminium builds.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 features a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 660 processor. In terms of storage, there are three variants of 3GB+32GB, 4GB+64GB and 6GB+64GB.

For selfies, there’s a AI-based 13-megapixel camera up front. Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 7 include USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. The smartphone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery.

