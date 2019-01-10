Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Top features of the new budget smartphone

Xiaomi on Thursday launched a new ‘Redmi’ smartphone in Beijing, China. Redmi Note 7 is the first product under Xiaomi’s new sub-brand, Redmi. The smartphone is currently available in China, only.

The budget smartphone starts at RMB 999 which translates to roughly Rs 11,000. The smartphone is also available in two more variants with price tags of RMB 1,199 (Rs 12,500 approx) and RMB 1,399 (Rs 14,600). The new Redmi Note 7 comes with a refreshed design and display, upgraded camera and specifications.

Here are the top features that make the Redmi Note 7 stand out.

48-megapixel camera

Redmi Note 7 features a dual-camera setup at the rear of 48-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors with f/1.8 aperture. It is the first Xiaomi phone to sport a 48-megapixel camera. For selfies, the smartphone has a 13-megapixel AI camera.

Waterdrop notch

Redmi Not 7 flaunts the trending waterdrop styled notch on its display. This notch design is popular on phones from Realme, Honor and Oppo. On the front, it has a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

New gradient colour design

Redmi Note 7 flaunts a new gradient colour design with a 2.5D curved glass back. It comes in three colour options of black, blue and a combination of red and pink. The dual rear cameras are stacked vertically, while the fingerprint sensor sits at the centre.

Performance

Under the hood, Redmi Note 7 runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 processor. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery along with a USB Type-C port for charging. The smartphone comes in three storage variants of 3GB+32GB, 4GB+64GB and 6GB+64GB.

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 15:04 IST