Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2: Price, specifications, features compared

Redmi, now a sub-brand of Xiaomi, launched its latest flagship phone in China on Thursday. The new Redmi Note 7 is available for a starting price of Rs 11,000 approximately. It is also the cheapest smartphone to sport a whopping 48-megapixel rear camera.

Xiaomi hasn’t revealed price and availability of the phone for the Indian market. Based on the trends, Redmi Note 7 should be available in India sooner or later. The smartphone, however, will compete with a range of budget Android phones, including Moto One Power, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2, and its own Redmi Note 6 Pro. Let’s compare Xiaomi’s new phone with Asus’ 5000mAh battery phone.

Design, display

With Redmi Note 7, Xiaomi has finally done away with metal unibody design. Now, it has a 2.5D curved glass on the back with gradient touch – similar to Honor’s recent smartphones. The smartphone comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It also has a waterdrop notch on the front that’s much smaller than the old iPhone X-style notch.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 also has a similar look with 3D glass-like finish on the back. It has a slightly smaller 6.26-inch Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It also has a notch on the front. Unlike Redmi Note 7, Zenfone Max Pro M2’s notch is wider.

Camera

The biggest feature of Xiaomi’s latest smartphone is 48-megapixel camera. The smartphone has two rear cameras with the secondary being a 5-megapixel sensor. Redmi Note 7 is expected to deliver much better camera quality with the bumped up camera resolution. The camera also has 6P lens and 1.6um.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 feels a lot inferior in front of the Redmi Note 7 in terms of the camera resolution. The phone comes with a dual-rear camera setup featuring a 12-megapixel Sony IMX486 sensor paired with a 5-megapixel depth sensor. As mentioned in our detailed review, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 delivers pretty decent results for its price point. Its lowlight performance is also quite impressive.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro

Performance

This is where Asus has an upper hand over Xiaomi. The smartphone runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 processor paired with Adreno 512 GPU with up to 6GB of RAM. Zenfone Max Pro M2 is powered by a big 5,000mAh battery.

Redmi Note 7, on the other hand, runs on the same Snapdragon 660 processor with up to 6GB of RAM. Theoretically, both phones should deliver similar performance. But it will depend on how well Xiaomi has optimised the software and hardware to keep performance running.

Interestingly enough, its Redmi Note 6 Pro runs on inferior Snapdragon 636 processor. The battery size remains 4,000mAh, same as on recent high-end Xiaomi budget phones.

Takeaway

Redmi Note 7 definitely looks like an attractive proposition with its 48-megapixel camera and a revamped design. But it’s not available in India right now. If you’re looking for a budget phone to buy right now, Zenfone Max Pro M2 seems a safe bet.

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 09:16 IST