Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs competition: More phones coming with 48-megapixel camera

Xiaomi recently made headlines with the launch of its budget smartphone, Redmi Note 7 featuring a 48-megapixel camera. Although, Xiaomi isn’t the first with this feature, but the budget price tag on Redmi Note 7 makes it even more interesting.

In addition to its 48-megapixel camera, the smartphone has a secondary 5-megapixel sensor at the rear. Redmi Note 7 also flaunts a refreshed design with a glass body and gradient colour finish. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 processor. Xiaomi is expected to launch in India soon with the company confirming it earlier today.

The latest trend in smartphone photography is the 48-megapixel camera. Here are smartphones with 48-megapixel camera which are already available, and also expected to launch soon.

Honor View 20

Honor View 20 made its European debut earlier this week. The smartphone is set to launch in India on January 29. Honor View 20’s 48-megapixel camera features Sony IMX596 image sensor. It also comes with a 3D TOF sensor. Another interesting feature of Honor View 20 is its punch-hole display which houses the 25-megapixel selfie camera.

The smartphone is powered by in-house Kirin 980 7nm processor. Honor View 20 comes in two variants of 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. Up front, it features a 6.84-inch full HD+ display with 91.82% screen-to-body ratio. On the software front, it runs Android Pie-based EMUI 9.0.

Honor View 20 was the first phone to feature a 48-megapixel camera. (Honor)

Huawei Nova 4

Similar to its sister Honor View 20, Huawei Nova 4 also has the same punch-hole design. The smartphone’s triple camera setup features 48-megapixel, 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel cameras. It has a 25-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. Huawei Nova 4 offers some interesting features like video ringtone, and AI-based video editing.

The smartphone has a 6.4-inch display with 2310 x 1080 pixels resolution. It packs a 3,750mAh battery, USB Type-C port, and 3,5mm headphone jack. Powering the phone is Kirin 970 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Motorola P40

The launch of Motorola P40 hasn’t been confirmed as yet but the smartphone has been leaked quite extensively. The upcoming Motorola P40 is said to sport a dual-camera setup with a 48-megapixel and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone is expected to house a 12-megapixel camera.

Leaked renders of the Motorola P40 also suggest a punch-hole display making it a first for the company. More expected specifications of Motorola P40 include a 6.2-inch HD+ display, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and a 4,213mAh battery.

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Xiaomi will launch a new Redmi phone in February which will most likely be the Redmi Note 7 Pro. An upgraded version of Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro will feature a 48-megapixel camera with Sony IMX586 image sensor. It could also be the first phone with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 processor. Like the Redmi Note 7 it will also come with a gradient colour design, and a dewdrop styled notch.

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 19:11 IST