Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Moto One Power: Price, specifications, features compared

Redmi Note 7 is the first smartphone under Xiaomi’s new sub-brand Redmi. The smartphone has already created a lot of buzz with its 48-megapixel camera sensor. With price starting at Rs 11,000 approximately, Redmi Note 7 is also the cheapest smartphone to feature such large camera sensor.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is expected to launch in India sooner or later. Here, the phone will compete with a range of budget Android smartphones including Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2, Realme 2 Pro, and Moto One Power.

We have already compared Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 with Asus’ budget smartphone. Let’s take a look at how the phone compares with Moto One Power.

Design, display

Redmi Note 7 marks Xiaomi’s departure from the metal unibody design. The latest phone comes with a 2.5D curved glass on the back with gradient look and feel. The design is quite similar to a few Realme and Honor phones in the budget sections. Redmi Note 7 houses a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with 19:5:9 aspect ratio, with a waterdrop notch.

Priced at Rs 14,999, Motorola Moto One Power retains the metal unibody design but skips the company’s popular circular watch-dial-like camera module on the back. Instead it has the traditional design with a vertical camera setup on the back. It also houses a notch which is quite wide. The smartphone has a 6.2-inch Max Vision Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio.

Camera

Xiaomi has a big advantage over the competition with its massive 48-megapixel rear camera. Redmi Note 7 sports a dual-rear camera setup including another 5-megapixel sensor. It also has 6P lens and 1.6um.

Motorola Moto One Power also has dual-rear cameras featuring 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. As mentioned in our review, One Power delivers pretty decent results in daylight conditions. The HDR mode enhances the quality of images. Lowlight images, however, are a bit disappointing.

Moto One Power also features a notched display (HT Photo)

Performance

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 gives you a more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor whereas Moto One Power has relatively inferior Snapdragon 636 processor. But if you like stock Android experience and larger battery, Moto One has Android Pie with 5,000mAh battery. Redmi Note 7 has Android Pie-based MIUI custom ROM and relatively smaller 4,000mAh battery. Moto One Power is also based on Android One programme which means users are assured of receiving at least two iterations of Android and regular security patches from Google.

Takeaways,

Moto One Power is a solid mid-range smartphone with impressive 5,000mAh battery and clean software. But if you want a better camera and processor, you may want to wait for Redmi Note 7. Xiaomi Mi A2 is also a good alternative to those looking for quality camera phone with good performance under Rs 20,000.

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 17:36 IST