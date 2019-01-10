Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro: Specifications, features compared

Xiaomi’s sub-brand ‘Redmi’ made its debut with the launch of Redmi Note 7. The smartphone comes with a refreshed design, upgraded specifications and features.

Redmi Note 7 starts at RMB 9,999 (Rs 11,000 approx) for the base model. The smartphone has been launched in China with its global launch expected soon. Redmi Note 7 succeeds the Redmi Note 6 Pro which was launched last year in India.

Here’s a detailed comparison between the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 6 Pro.

Display, design

Xiaomi upped its design game with the Redmi Note 7. The new smartphone features a gradient colour design with a 2.5D curved glass back. Redmi Note 7 is available in three glossy colours of ‘Twilight Gold’, ‘Fantasy Blue’ and ‘Bright Black’. Xiaomi has also adopted the trending waterdrop notch on its 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 5.

Redmi Note 6 Pro’s 6.26-inch Full HD+ display also offers an aspect ratio of 19:9 with a boat-shaped notch. The smartphone has an aluminium body with a brushed metallic finish. It comes in four colour options of red, rose gold, blue and black.

Performance

Redmi Note 7 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 processor paired with Adreno 512 GPU. It runs on the latest MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie. The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support.

Redmi Note 6 Pro runs on the Snapdragon 636 processor with Adreno 509 GPU for graphics. On the software front, it runs on the older Android Oreo with MIUI 10 layered on top. Redmi Note 6 Pro also packs a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0.

Camera

Redmi Note 7 is Xiaomi’s first phone with a 48-megapixel (f/1.8) camera. The dual-camera setup has a 5-megapixel secondary camera with features like ‘Super Night Mode’. For selfies, there’s a 13-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Redmi Note 6 Pro also achieves a first with a quad-camera setup. It offers 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors at the rear, and 20-megapixel plus 2-megapixel cameras for selfies.

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 19:38 IST