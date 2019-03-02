Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy A30: Battle of the new budget phones

This past week was busy with many smartphone launches in India. Redmi Note 7 Pro made its global debut, while Samsung launched as many as four new smartphones.

Samsung’s revamped Galaxy A series made its debut with three new phones – Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50. The new Galaxy A series starts at Rs 8,940 and goes up to Rs 22,990. Samsung plans to launch more phones under this series as expensive as Rs 50,000. Xiaomi, on the other hand launched the Redmi Note 7 alongside its Pro version.

Here we compare the mid-ranger Galaxy A30 with Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7. The two phones make for an interesting comparison considering a difference almost Rs 5,000.

Design, display

Redmi Note 7 and Galaxy A30 both feature the same U-shaped notch design. Xiaomi calls it the ‘dot notch’ while Samsung calls it the Infinity U-display. In terms of build, Redmi Note 7 is wrapped in Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back. Galaxy A30 has a plastic body with a glossy finish in three colours of black, red and blue. Xiaomi also offers the same colour options for the Redmi Note 7.

Redmi Note 7 has a 6.3-inch display with FHD+ resolution. Galaxy A30 also offers a FHD+ display but with a slightly bigger 6.4-inch screen. Samsung however tops the display off with its Super AMOLED panel.

Performance

Redmi Note 7 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 processor. Galaxy A30 runs on in-house Exynos 7904 chipset. On paper, Snapdragon 660 is equipped to give a better performance than its Exynos rival with four Cortex A-73 cores. Exynos 7904 comes with two Cortex A-73 cores.

Both phones pack a 4,000mAh battery with USB Type-C port for charging. Redmi Note 7 supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4, while the Galaxy A30 comes with 15W fast charging. On the software front, both phones run custom UIs based on Android Pie. Redmi Note 7 runs on MIUI 10 and Galaxy A30 comes with the new One UI.

Camera

Redmi Note 7’s China variant boasts a 48-megapixel camera. In India, the smartphone offers a 12-megapixel and 2-megapixel dual-camera setup. For selfies, there’s a 13-megapixel front camera. Redmi Note 7 comes with features like AI-based portrait mode, scene detection and night mode which is due to arrive soon.

Galaxy A30 also has a dual-camera module with a combination of 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. Up front, it houses a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Some of its camera features include AR emoji and live focus.

Price

Redmi Note 7 and Galaxy A30 offer a similar set of specifications but the price difference is pretty huge. Redmi Note 7 starts at Rs 9,999 for the base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. Galaxy A30 with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 16,990. In comparison, Redmi Note 7 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage carries a much lesser price tag of Rs 11,999.

Verdict

Galaxy A30 may offer a few better features in terms of display and camera. But the rest of the ingredients on the table are at par. Redmi Note 7 is also poised to offer a better performance than the Galaxy A30.

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 16:20 IST