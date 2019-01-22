Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Watch new phone used as skateboards in crazy durability test

Xiaomi seems pretty ambitious with the Redmi Note 7 smartphone. The smartphone has already made headlines with its features like a 48-megapixel camera, gradient colour design and Snapdragon 660 processor. Redmi Note 7 is now going through some crazy and funny durability tests.

The durability test is conducted by Redmi’s CEO Lu Weibing where he tapes the phone to each side of a skateboard. He then takes the skates for a ride with a few falls on the road as well. Here, the entire weight of the person is on the skates which are supported by two small wheels on each side. After this stunt, he opens the skates and shows the Redmi Note 7 which turns out unscathed.

Another video shows the Redmi Note 7 put inside a dustbin and taped from the top. The dustbin is then thrown down the stairs with the phone inside it. This time too, the Redmi Note 7 survives the durability test with no scratches or dents.

This isn’t the first time Xiaomi has put the Redmi Note 7 to test. Even during its launch, the smartphone was shown being stomped on by many people continuously. It was even walked over by a woman with pencil heels. Surprisingly, the smartphone looked good as new.

Redmi Note 7 doesn’t come with any durability feature like the Poco F1 Armoured edition or the Moto Z2 Force. It in fact has a glass body which makes it more vulnerable to scratches and dents.

Turns out the Redmi Note 7 is not just a pretty looking phone, but quite sturdy as well.

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 12:32 IST