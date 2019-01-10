Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 with 48-megapixel camera launched: Price, specifications, features

Redmi is now officially a sub-brand of Xiaomi. The popular line-up that features phones like Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 6 Pro will now operate separately, similar to Xiaomi’s Poco sub-brand. All new Redmi series has debuted with Redmi Note 7.

The smartphone will go on sale in China at a starting price of 999 Yuan (Rs 10,300 approximately). The smartphone is available in red, blue and black colour options.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7 marks Xiaomi’s departure from the metal unibody design. The latest smartphone features a gradient glass-like back finish. The look and feel of the phone is quite similar to Honor’s reflective glass panels on budget and mid-range phones. Redmi Note 7 also comes with new waterdrop notch on the front. The company had used boatshaped iPhone X-like notch on its recent budget phones.

Redmi Note 7 features a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass. On the back the phone sports a vertical dual-rear camera setup and fingerprint sensor at the centre.

As rumoured and teased earlier, Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 sports massive 48-megapixel camera. The phone joins a rare league of phones with 40-megapixel and above camera resolution. Huawei will soon launch a premium View20 smartphone in India with 48-megapixel camera. Redmi Note 7, however, is a lot affordable smartphone. The Xiaomi phone also supports 6P lens and 1.6um. The secondary camera is 5-megapixel. On the front it sports a 13-megapixel camera with AI.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s mid-range focused Snapdragon 660 processor. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. The new Redmi phone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery.

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 12:13 IST