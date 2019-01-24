Xiaomi confirms Redmi Note 7 to launch in India soon

Xiaomi is expected to launch its latest smartphone, Redmi Note 7 soon in India. Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi India’s Managing Director just teased the India launch of Redmi Note 7.

In an upside down tweet, Manu Kumar Jain shared a photo holding the Redmi Note 7 with Xiaomi’s CEO Lei Jun. The tweet comes with a message which reads, “We’re gonna turn this industry upside down”. He also highlights that the 48-megapixel camera phone is “coming soon”.

˙sᴉ sᴉɥʇ ʇɐɥʍ ʍouʞ noʎ ɟᴉ ┴R



¡ƃuᴉɯoɔ sᴉ #ԀW8ᔭ ƃuᴉzɐɯ∀



˙uʍop ǝpᴉsdn ʎɹʇsnpuᴉ sᴉɥʇ uɹnʇ ɐuuoƃ ǝɹ,ǝM pic.twitter.com/ojvMXWPTUt — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) January 24, 2019

Xiaomi had launched the Redmi Note 7 earlier this month in China. Redmi Note 7 is also the first smartphone launched under the new sub-brand ‘Redmi’. It comes in three storage variants with the base model starting at CNY 999 (Rs 10,300 approximately).

The smartphone comes with a refreshed design and upgraded specifications for the budget Redmi series. It has a glass body with a gradient colour finish. Redmi Note 7 is offered in three colour options of red, blue and black.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7’s highlight is its 48-megapixel rear camera which is paired with a secondary 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone offers a 13-megapixel AI-based selfie camera. Under the hood of the phone runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 processor. The phone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. It features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Go

Xiaomi is expected to add two more smartphones to its Redmi kitty. Redmi Note 7 Pro, an upgraded version of Redmi Note 7 would sport a better 48-megapixel camera with Snapdragon 675 processor. Redmi Go will be Xiaomi’s first Android Go smartphone in the market. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Go and Redmi Note 7 are rumoured to make its India debut latest by March.

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 12:48 IST