e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 23, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jul 23, 2019

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S 48-megapixel camera phone gets big discount: Price, full specs

Redmi Note 7S is the cheapest phone in India with a 48-megapixel rear camera. Check out Xiaomi’s latest offer on Redmi Note 7S.

tech Updated: Jul 23, 2019 13:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Planning to buy Redmi Note 7S?
Planning to buy Redmi Note 7S? (HT Photo)

Xiaomi is running Mi 5th anniversary sale on its Mi.com. During the two-day sale, the company is offering big discounts on its top smartphones, smart TVs and LED TVs. One of the latest smartphones to receive a big price cut is Redmi Note 7S.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S, one of the cheapest smartphones in India with 48-megapixel camera, is available on Mi.com for a starting price of Rs 9,999. The top-end model is available for Rs 11,999. Both models have received a price cut of Rs 2,000.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Full specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S replaces the popular Redmi Note 7. The latest Xiaomi smartphone features a gradient panel on the back and 6.3-inch full HD+ dot notch display on the front. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, Redmi Note 7S is available in two variants – 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Both variants support expandable storage up to 256GB via microSD card.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S sports a combination of 48-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual rear cameras. On the front it has a 13-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone has a 4,000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 technology support. Other key features of Redmi Note 7S include hybrid SIM tray, dual VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, and GPS among others. It has a rear fingerprint sensor.

 

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 13:40 IST

more from tech
top news
    trending topics
    Karnataka Floor Test Live UpdatesParliament Live UpdatesChandrayaan-2Donald Trump
    don't miss