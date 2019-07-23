Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S 48-megapixel camera phone gets big discount: Price, full specs

tech

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 13:44 IST

Xiaomi is running Mi 5th anniversary sale on its Mi.com. During the two-day sale, the company is offering big discounts on its top smartphones, smart TVs and LED TVs. One of the latest smartphones to receive a big price cut is Redmi Note 7S.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S, one of the cheapest smartphones in India with 48-megapixel camera, is available on Mi.com for a starting price of Rs 9,999. The top-end model is available for Rs 11,999. Both models have received a price cut of Rs 2,000.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Full specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S replaces the popular Redmi Note 7. The latest Xiaomi smartphone features a gradient panel on the back and 6.3-inch full HD+ dot notch display on the front. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, Redmi Note 7S is available in two variants – 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Both variants support expandable storage up to 256GB via microSD card.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S sports a combination of 48-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual rear cameras. On the front it has a 13-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone has a 4,000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 technology support. Other key features of Redmi Note 7S include hybrid SIM tray, dual VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, and GPS among others. It has a rear fingerprint sensor.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 13:40 IST