Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S 48MP camera phone goes on sale: Price, specifications, features

Redmi Note 7S, Xiaomi’s latest smartphone with 48-megapixel camera, goes on sale today at 12noon on mi.com and Flipkart.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S is available in two variants, 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage and 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. The two models are priced at Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,999 respectively.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S: Full specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S features a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with dot notch on the front. It comes with Gorilla Glass 5 protection on front and back. The smartphone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset. It also comes with a 4,000mAh battery with Type-C and Quick Charge 4.0 support.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S sports 48-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual rear cameras with PDAF, EIS and AI portrait modes. On the front, Redmi Note 7S offers a 13-megapixel selfie camera with AI portrait mode support.

Other key features of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S include fingerprint sensor and AI Face Unlock, dual-SIM (hybrid slot), VoLTE, P2i splash-resistant coating, and IR blaster.

First Published: May 23, 2019 06:52 IST