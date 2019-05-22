Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S first impressions: Redmi Note 7 Pro lookalike with identical specs and features

Xiaomi is stepping up the competition in the budget and mid-range smartphone segment. The company is betting on ‘48-megapixel camera’ as the top feature of its new Note 7 Series. The latest Redmi Note 7S is now one of the most affordable phones in India to offer 48-megapixel camera.

Xiaomi’s latest Redmi Note 7S makes some minor trade-offs to deliver a 48-megapixel camera phone at Rs 10,999. For instance, the 48-megapixel sensor on Redmi Note 7S is Samsung’s GM1, which isn’t better than Sony’s IMX586 48-megapixel sensor that runs on Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro. For casual mobile photographers, the difference in image quality isn’t that significant.

Another change is lower-end processor, Snapdragon 660 SoC. Again, it’s inferior to Snapdragon 675 processor but not really a bad processor for a budget phone. Redmi Note 7S has USB Type-C port and supports Quick Charge 4. You will have to purchase the charger separately to use the faster charging. The phone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery.

Redmi Note 7S, however, retains the look and feel of Redmi Note 7 Pro. You get the familiar glass panel on the back. The rear features vertically aligned dual camera setup, fingerprint sensor and Redmi branding at the bottom. The reflective panel looks and feels premium. It feels light and easy to grip. Volume and power buttons are well within the reach.

On the front, it borrows Redmi Note 7 Pro’s 6.3-inch full HD+ dot notch display. The most important takeaway is that Redmi Note 7S brings full HD+ resolution at this price point unlike Redmi Note 7 and other phones that are still offering HD+ resolution. From viewing angle to outdoor legibility, we’re quite satisfied the display quality on Redmi Note 7S.

Upon switching on the phone, you’re welcomed to MIUI 10, Xiaomi’s latest version of its custom ROM. The UI hasn’t changed much. The phone comes pre-loaded with a few third-party applications such as Netflix, Paytm, Facebook, Twitter, and Amazon Shopping. There are also Xiaomi’s Mi Pay and Mi Video apps on the phone. Just like most of the phones, you will have to update all the applications to get started.

Summing up,

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S has a big price advantage over the competition. The 48-megapixel camera on Note 7S is fast and a lot better than what we’ve seen other Rs 10,000 phones. The phone goes on sale in India on May 23.

First Published: May 22, 2019 12:15 IST