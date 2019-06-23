Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S to Motorola One Vision: Top under Rs 20,000 phones with 48-megapixel camera

48-megapixel camera phones are hot new trend. Top premium phones such as Huawei P30 Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro offer 48-megapixel cameras. But you don’t need to pay premium to get a phone with 48-megapixel rear camera. Let’s take a look at the top options available under Rs 20,000.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

The cheapest phone in India with 48-megapixel rear camera, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7s is available in India at a starting price of Rs 10,999. The phone offers a combination of 48-megapixel and 5-megapixel AI dual-rear cameras. Unlike Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S features a Samsung sensor to deliver 48MP resolution.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S is powered by a reliable Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. Featuring a gradient colour back panel, Redmi Note 7S sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ dot notch display. Key features of the phone include fingerprint sensor, 13-megapixel selfie camera, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

The best camera phone in the mid-range category, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is available at a starting price of Rs 13,999. The phone offers a Sony IMX586 sensor for the 48-megapixel resolution. It also has a 5-megapixel secondary camera. On the front, it has a 13-megapixel sensor.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro also offers superior performance with Snapdragon 675 processor with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB built-in storage. It is also one of the first Xiaomi phones to offer gradient colour back panel. On the front it has a 6.3-inch full HD+ dot notch display. Other key features of the phone include 4,000mAh battery, fingerprint sensor, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Motorola One Vision

The latest entrant in the under Rs 20,000 segment is Motorola One Vision. One of the first Moto phones to offer 48-megapixel camera, Moto One Vision is scheduled to go on sale in India on June 27. Motorola One Vision features 48-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor on the back. On the front it has a 25-megapixel selfie camera.

Priced at Rs 19,999, Motorola One Vision is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9609 processor with 4GB RAM and 128GB built-in storage. It sports a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with 21:9 aspect ratio and 3D Corning Gorilla Glass on the back. It houses a 3,500mAh battery.

Oppo F11 Pro

Priced at Rs 20,990, Oppo F11 Pro is one of the top 48-megapixel camera phones in India. It comes with MediaTek P70 processor with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage. The smartphone houses a 6.5-inch full HD display and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. On the back it has 48MP and 5MP cameras. The smartphone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery.

Upcoming

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro is expected to launch in India early next month. Launched in China with a starting price of CNY 2,499 (Rs 25,200 approximately), Redmi K20 Pro offers the best Qualcomm chipset, Snapdragon 855. The phone has a triple rear camera setup including 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and 13-megapixel wide-angle lens, 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. It is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support.

Realme X

Realme has also announced plans to launch its latest Realme X in India. The phone was released in China last month. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has already confirmed the Realme X will be priced in India around Rs 18,000.

First Realme phone without a notch, Realme X has a 6.53-inch AMOLED display (2340 x 1080 pixels) with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 91.2% screen-to-body ratio. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Realme X takes on Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7S with 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, the smartphone offers a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 camera.

Realme X is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB built-in storage.

First Published: Jun 23, 2019 13:44 IST