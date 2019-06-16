Xiaomi Redmi Note 7s to Samsung Galaxy M10: Best smartphones under Rs 10,000

Unlike the older times, under Rs 10,000 smartphones no longer offer limited functionalities. From modern gradient design to more reliable processors under-the-hood, new budget phones, especially the ones launched this year, are pretty impressive. Cameras have also improved.

If you’re planning to buy a new budget phone under Rs 10,000, here’s a list of phones you can consider.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

Want to buy a phone with 48-megapixel rear camera? Priced at Rs 10,999, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S crosses the Rs 10,000 mark but is still worth considering. Powered by a reliable Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor with 3GB of RAM, Redmi Note 7S offers a dual-rear camera setup of 48-megapixel and 5-megapixel AI cameras. Its 6.3-inch full HD+ dot notch display is also among the best in class. The smartphone also comes with a 13-megapixel selfie camera. Redmi Note 7S is powered by a 4,000mAh battery. If Rs 999 extra is a lot, you can consider Xiaomi’s Redmi 7 which doesn’t have 48-megapixel camera but has more or less same specs as Note 7S.

Samsung Galaxy M10

Galaxy M10 is the cheapest offering in Samsung’s new budget series. Galaxy M10 comes with an Infinity-V display, and sports dual 13-megapixel plus 5-megapixel rear cameras. It also offers a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies. Priced at Rs 8,990, Galaxy M10 comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. On the software front, it runs on the new OneUI. The smartphone houses a 3,400mAh battery. It however does not come with a fingerprint sensor instead relies on traditional on-screen unlock feature and a face unlock.

Realme 3

Another value-for-money in this list, Realme 3 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 processor. It sports dual 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors, and a 13-megapixel selfie camera. The phone has a 6.2-inch HD+ display, and a reliable 4,230mAh battery. The phone is available in 3GB and 32GB and 4GB and 64GB RAM and storage variants. Realme 3 is available at a starting price of Rs 8,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3

Redmi Y series is known for its selfie cameras. The latest Redmi Y3 steps up the selfie game with a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. It comes with a more refined design with gradient back panel and a 6.2-inch HD+ dot notch display. Powered by Snapdragon 632 processor, Redmi Y3 is available with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. On the back it has 12-megapixel and 2-megapixel AI dual-rear cameras. Xiaomi Redmi Y3 is available online at a starting price of Rs 9,999.

Samsung Galaxy A10

Part of Samsung’s new Galaxy A series, Galaxy A10 comes with a better design and competitive specifications. It also shares some similarities with Galaxy M10 but has better design to offer. The Galaxy A sports a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display. It comes with a single 13-megapixel rear camera, and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It is powered by an in-house Exynos 7884 processor, and packs 2GB of RAM with 32GB of in-built storage. The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,400mAh battery. On the software front, it runs OneUI with Android Pie out-of-the-box. Samsung Galaxy A10 is available at Rs 8,490.

Honourable mentions

Some of the other top under Rs 10,000 phones you can consider are Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2, Realme U1, Honor 8C, and Samsung Galaxy M20.

