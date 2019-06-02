Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S to Samsung Galaxy M30: Best smartphones under Rs 15,000

Budget and mid-range phones in India no longer compromise on the specifications, features and design fronts. From 48-megapixel rear cameras to modern gradient design, under Rs 15,000 smartphones in India have become a lot better, especially in 2019.

These smartphones also come with solid battery life and powerful chipsets capable enough to run graphic intensive games such as PUBG. With Samsung revamping its budget portfolio with Galaxy M, you’ve now more options other than Xiaomi and Realme.

If you’re planning to buy a new smartphone under Rs 15,000, here are your best options.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

With price starting at Rs 10,999, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S is the cheapest smartphone in India with 48-megapixel rear camera. It doesn’t have Redmi Note 7 Pro’s Sony IMX586 sensor, but the camera is good enough in this class. Also, it comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor with up to 4GB of RAM and 4,000mAh battery. Other key specifications of Redmi Note 7S include 6.3-inch full HD+ dot notch display, 48-megapixel and 5-megapixel AI dual-rear camera, 32GB/64GB storage, and fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro continues to be our one of favourite phones under Rs 15,000. It also has a 48-megapixel camera but with much better Sony’s IMX586 sensor. It also has a superior processor, Snapdragon 675. The phone is available with up to 6GB of RAM, 6.3-inch dot notch display, and 4,000mAh battery. It also has a modern glass design with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is available online for a starting price of Rs 13,999.

Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3 Pro is a solid alternative to Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 phones. Unlike Note 7 phones, Realme 3 Pro offers a more reliable and faster Snapdragon 710 processor with up to 6GB of RAM. The phone comes with 4,045mAh battery with Vooc fast charging. It doesn’t have 48-megapixel rear cameras but bets big on selfie camera which has 25-megapixel resolution. On the back it has dual cameras featuring 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. It also offers a much better design than Xiaomi’s phones. Realme 3 Pro is available online for a starting price of Rs 13,999.

Realme 3 Pro comes with a dewdrop notch on the front. ( HT Photo )

Samsung Galaxy M30

Samsung finally returns to the budget segment with its Galaxy M series. The top-end model Galaxy M30 is slightly more expensive than the rival at a starting price of Rs 14,990. But it does have an impressive specifications sheet and an improved design to offer. Samsung Galaxy M30 comes with 6.4-inch FHD+ Infinity U Super AMOLED display, 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel rear cameras, 16-megapixel selfie camera, and a bigger 5,000mAh battery. It’s powered by in-house Exynos 7904 processor with up to 6GB of RAM.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

The only 2018 model in this list, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2, is still relevant thanks to its improved design and well balanced software and hardware combination. Available online at a starting price of Rs 12,999, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 comes with 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It’s powered by Snapdragon 660 processor with up to 6GB of RAM. The phone comes with 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel rear cameras. On t he front it has a 13-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery.

First Published: Jun 02, 2019 14:02 IST