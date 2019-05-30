Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S with 48-megapixel camera goes on sale tonight

Xiaomi’s latest smartphone in India, Redmi Note 7S will go on sale tonight at 12:00 am. Redmi Note 7S can be purchased via e-commerce platform Flipkart and mi.com.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S is available in two storage variants starting at Rs 10,999 for the 3GB+32GB model. Redmi Note 7S with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 12,999. The smartphone comes in three colour options of ‘Sapphire Blue’, ‘Ruby Red’, and ‘Onyx Black’.

Redmi Note 7S is a cheaper offering of the Redmi Note 7 Pro. It offers a 48-megapixel camera like the Redmi Note 7 Pro but with a different Samsung image sensor.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S features a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with dot notch and Gorilla Glass 5 layered on top. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with a 4,000mAh battery. Redmi Note 7S comes with support a Type-C port and Quick Charge 4.0 support.

In addition to the 48-megapixel camera, Redmi Note 7S has a secondary 5-megapixel camera at the rear. It offers camera features like PDAF, EIS and AI portrait mode. On the front, the smartphone sports a 13-megapixel selfie camera with AI portrait mode.

For security, Redmi Note 7S has a rear fingerprint sensor and AI Face Unlock. Its connectivity options include dual-SIM (hybrid slot), 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. It also comes with P2i splash-resistant coating, and IR blaster.

First Published: May 30, 2019 18:51 IST